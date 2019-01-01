Norman “Jerry” Jerome Paulson

WINONA, Minn. -- Norman “Jerry” Jerome Paulson, 79, of Winona died suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at his home.

Jerry was born March 10, 1939, in La Crosse, to Sylvia (Lanphear) and Norman Paulson. He grew up in Houston, Minn., and graduated from Houston H.S. in 1957. He married Ardyce Tranberg at Central Lutheran Church Dec. 28, 1968. He received a B.S. degree in music in June 1961 and M.S. degree in education with music emphasis in August 1970, both from Winona State University. He taught instrumental music (band) at Dover-Eyota for 34 years. His bands as well as his solo and instrumental students received “A” ratings for many years.

Jerry's passion was music performance. Jerry was an accomplished trumpet player and many people requested his talents at a wide variety of community functions as well as private events and parties throughout the years. He played first trumpet in the Rochester Symphony Orchestra for many years as well as the Rochester Park Band and Winona Gate City Jazz Band. He also played in the summer musicals for Home and Community Options. In his younger years, he played in various “Old Time” dance bands around the area, when these bands were numerous.

He is an original member of Swing, Inc., which plays regularly at Signatures in Winona, on Friday nights. He enjoyed playing golf until a couple of years ago. He was a former Westfield member. He especially enjoyed following his son, Brian's golf during the years he played on junior high, high school and college golf teams. He was a Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Twins fan.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Arydce; son, Brian (Kathryn); and two Wheaten Terrier granddogs, Milo and Lola, to whom he had become very attached. He is also survived by a niece, Karen Rasmussen (Don) of Bellingham, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allen; and sister-in-law, Oma Paulson of Bellingham.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon Monday, Jan. 7, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Pastor Michael Short will officiate. Burial will be at the Money Creek Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Lutheran Church, Winona.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.