Jerry “Hoza” Holseth

HOLMEN -- Jerry “Hoza” Holseth, 57, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born April 3, 1961, to Eugene Holseth and LaVonne (Borger) Holseth. He married Carol Walling April 17, 1993. Jerry was employed as a crane operator at Modern Crane, for 30 years and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. Buzz Swanson called him the “main man” and Terry Swanson said he was a working fool, always working from “sun rise to sun set!” He enjoyed watching sports and going to sporting events, especially NASCAR. He enjoyed partaking in adult beverages with his friends, but most of all he loved spending time with his “fur babies,” Brandi, Casey and new puppy, Abby.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol; father, Eugene “Hoza” and his wife, Vivian; sisters, Joan and Joyce; niece, Nicole; sisters-in-law, Debbie and Mary (Vern); brother-in-law, David (Tracy); and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, LaVonne; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Janet; and his dogs, Brandi and Casey.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful care provided by the Gundersen Health System Critical Care Unit and Palliative Care. An open house celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 19, in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a memorial service beginning at noon. Pastor Ted Dewald will be officiating the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.