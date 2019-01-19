Jerome Henry Piel

GERMANTOWN, Wis. -- Jerome Henry Piel, 89, of Germantown passed into eternal life Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, with his family around him.

Loving husband, father, grandpa and recent great-grandpa.

Jerome was born to Leander and Rose Piel in November of 1929, in Dodge, Wis., and lived in Trempealeau in his youth, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and the great outdoors in general. He met his wife, Lillian, while in the Army and stationed in Pittsburgh and married in 1953.

Jerome was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lillian (nee Pronko) in 2012; his two brothers; and two of his sisters.

He is survived by his four children; three daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; grandson's wife; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by three sisters; a sister-in-law; nephews and niece; other relatives and friends.

He worked a Briggs & Stratton, along with his wife, for 30 years. He enjoyed his retirement and watching his grandchildren grow up.

Visitation will be held at from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls. Please see funeral home website for further details.