January 06, 2019

Jerald E. Jackson Jr., 71, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Mayo Health Care Systems in La Crosse, surrounded by his daughters.
He is a Vietnam veteran, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from July 1965 to August 1971. He is survived by his mother, Leah Frey; father, Donald Frey; and children, Leah Warmate, Tennille Spears, Heidi Oliver, Tabitha Jackson, Heather Olson, Jeremy Dahlby and McKenzie McMillan.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 9, at the La Crosse American Legion, 711 Sixth St. S., La Crosse. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 12, 2019
