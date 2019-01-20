Jeanette E. (Koelbl) Limpert

HOLMEN -- Jeanette Evelyn Limpert, 99, of Holmen passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

She was born in La Crosse, Nov. 7, 1919, to Frank and Irene (Kocimski) Koelbl. She married Robert C. Limpert May 14, 1946, in Winona, Minn. She worked at a photo shop, the Autolite in La Crosse and spent her last 39 working years at the La Crosse Rubber Mills, where she retired Nov. 2, 1984.

She is survived by her daughter, Marion (Limpert) Naegle of Holmen; granddaughter, Stacie (Andy) Sayre of Zimmerman Minn.; three great-grandchildren, Dovian, Noah and Sydney Sayre of Zimmerman; one brother, Richard Koelbl of La Crosse; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; infant daughter, Linda Lee; infant son, Robert Richard; brothers, Frank (Fern), Robert (Agnes), Donald (Mavis), Glen (Mary Ann) Koelbl; sisters, Florence (John) Schmidt, Helen Bentzen, Irene (Jim) Pintz; special nephew, Dennis Bentzen; and grand-niece, Sarah Hanson.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service which will begin at 11 a.m.

We would like to express our gratitude for the special care Jeanette received at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .