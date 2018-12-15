Jeanette A. Elder

ONALASKA -- Jeanette A. (Larson) Elder, 96, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center.

Jeanette was born June 3, 1922, in La Crosse County, Wis., to Conral and Anna (Berg) Larson. She attended school in Holmen. During her life, Jeanette had many careers. She worked in restaurants, at the Autolite, and as a nurse's aide at Grandview. She retired from UW-La Crosse's housekeeping department in 1984, after 18 years of service. She'll be remembered by everyone who knew her for her sunny, positive attitude and her tremendous love and pride for her family.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Ann Grokowsky of Onalaska; grandsons, Jay (Shelly) Grokowsky of Altoona, Wis., and Karl (Teri) Grokowsky of Holmen; and six great-grandchildren, Jennifer of Milwaukee, Kyle of Altoona, Daniel of La Crosse, David (fiancé, Joyce Todd) of La Crosse, Allison (fiancé, Tarl Kaio) of Holmen and Rachel of Holmen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Jerome.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Pastor Daniel Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Long Coulee Cemetery, Holmen. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

