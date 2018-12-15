Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Jeanette Elder
June 03, 1922 - December 15, 2018
Jeanette A. Elder
ONALASKA -- Jeanette A. (Larson) Elder, 96, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center.
Jeanette was born June 3, 1922, in La Crosse County, Wis., to Conral and Anna (Berg) Larson. She attended school in Holmen. During her life, Jeanette had many careers. She worked in restaurants, at the Autolite, and as a nurse's aide at Grandview. She retired from UW-La Crosse's housekeeping department in 1984, after 18 years of service. She'll be remembered by everyone who knew her for her sunny, positive attitude and her tremendous love and pride for her family.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Ann Grokowsky of Onalaska; grandsons, Jay (Shelly) Grokowsky of Altoona, Wis., and Karl (Teri) Grokowsky of Holmen; and six great-grandchildren, Jennifer of Milwaukee, Kyle of Altoona, Daniel of La Crosse, David (fiancé, Joyce Todd) of La Crosse, Allison (fiancé, Tarl Kaio) of Holmen and Rachel of Holmen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Jerome.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Pastor Daniel Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Long Coulee Cemetery, Holmen. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Jeanette A. (Larson) Elder, 96, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center.
Jeanette was born June 3, 1922, in La Crosse County, Wis., to Conral and Anna (Berg) Larson. She attended school in Holmen. During her life, Jeanette had many careers. She worked in restaurants, at the Autolite, and as a nurse's aide at Grandview. She retired from UW-La Crosse's housekeeping department in 1984, after 18 years of service. She'll be remembered by everyone who knew her for her sunny, positive attitude and her tremendous love and pride for her family.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Ann Grokowsky of Onalaska; grandsons, Jay (Shelly) Grokowsky of Altoona, Wis., and Karl (Teri) Grokowsky of Holmen; and six great-grandchildren, Jennifer of Milwaukee, Kyle of Altoona, Daniel of La Crosse, David (fiancé, Joyce Todd) of La Crosse, Allison (fiancé, Tarl Kaio) of Holmen and Rachel of Holmen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Jerome.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Pastor Daniel Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Long Coulee Cemetery, Holmen. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 18, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Jeanette
in memory of Jeanette
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 18, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.