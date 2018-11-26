Jeanette Baumgarten
Jeanette Baumgarten

November 26, 2018

TOMAH -- Jeanette A. Baumgarten, 91, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Liberty Village.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 28, 2018
