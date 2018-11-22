Jean Ann Smith

WINONA, Minn. -- Jean Ann Smith, 82, of Winona died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

Jean was born June 4, 1936, to Welford and Gladys Stanton in La Moille, Minn. She grew up one of three children, along the Mississippi River. She graduated from Winona Senior High School and later married Rolland Smith and had two children, Susan and Jeffrey. Rolland and Jean later divorced. Jean lived in La Crescent and Dakota, before settling in Winona. She was a very active member of the Order of the Eastern Star in La Crescent and Winona. She was a stay at home mother for her children and later worked at Kmart and Fleet Farm. Jean always enjoyed going out to eat, shopping and being social. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her many friends.

Jean is survived by her children, Susan Schneider, Jeffrey Smith; grandchildren, Christina (Brandon) Reiter, Ryan Schneider, Curtis Schneider. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bruce Stanton and Dick Stanton.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, with visitation one hour prior at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Private family burial at Pickwick Cemetery.