Jean O. Robinson

Jean O. Robinson, 84, an award-winning author and editor, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at her home following a recent illness.

A native of La Crosse, Mrs. Robinson's writing career spanned four decades and included advertising copy for radio and TV, magazine articles, short stories and children's books, two of which were made into TV movies. She completed her career as an editorial director for a medical publishing company. In retirement, she was a visitor for two local hospices, and served on the advisory board of a philanthropic foundation.

For many years, both Mrs. Robinson and her husband, Don, enjoyed traveling to remote areas around the world, including places in Borneo, New Guinea, the Amazon rain forest, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Rwanda, Zaire, Bostwana and the Galapagos Islands. Visitors to her apartment enjoyed seeing the many artifacts and souvenirs collected during those trips.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by one daughter, Carol E. Wolf (William) of Hawthorne, N.J.; a niece, Kristine Kroner of Ambler; and numerous other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her daughter, Lindsey J. Robinson; and siblings, Henry Kroner Jr., Robert Kroner, Grace Martin, Fred Kroner and George Kroner Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Springhouse Estates, 728 Norristown Road, Lower Gwynedd, Pa.

Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home of Ambler is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Alliance or Maine Seacoast Mission.