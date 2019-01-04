Janice Marie Abraham

Janice Marie Abraham, 82, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at home surrounded by family in Onalaska.

She was born July 9, 1936, to Harry C. and Mary (Albers) Horstman on a farm located on Highway 16, between West Salem and Bangor. She was baptized July 26, 1936, confirmed April 5, 1950 and married Sept, 21, 1957, to Ervin “Abe” A. Abraham at Christ Lutheran Church in West Salem. Janice was employed by Trane Company, G. Heileman Brewing Company and the UW college system in Platteville and La Crosse. Janice enjoyed vacations to Europe, Alaska, Caribbean cruise, wintering in Arizona, golf outings, playing softball, volleyball, Mahjong, cards and especially enjoyed attending her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities.

Janice is survived by her children, Sandra “Sunny” Ziehme of Surprise, Ariz., Mark (Candy) Abraham of Port Orchard, Wash., and Sue (Eric) Aasen of Mindoro. She has seven grandchildren, Melissa Ziehme, Joel (Amanda) Ziehme, Joann and Aaron Abraham, Abigail, Avery and Elias Aasen; four great-grandchildren, Austin, Ava, Allie and Hudson Ziehme. She is also survived by her sister, Muriel Sandman; brother, Doug Horstman, brother, Ken Horstman; sister-in-law, Sharon Horstman; and brother-in-law, Kenneth (Mary) Abraham. She also has many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; two sisters, Marvel (Roger) McClintock and Ruth (Frank) French; and two brothers, Walter (Dorothy) Horstman and Duane Horstman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church and Grade School, or Luther High School. Online guestbook is available at .