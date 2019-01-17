Janette Lein
Janette Lein

January 22, 1927 - January 17, 2019

Janette "Jan" A. Lein
ONALASKA -- Janette “Jan” A. Lein, 91, of Onalaska died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Onalaska.
She was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Skaim Hollow, Rural Winneshiek County, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in the Fremont Cemetery, Iowa. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning at the church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 19, 2019
