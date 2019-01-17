Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Janette Lein
January 22, 1927 - January 17, 2019
Janette “Jan” A. Lein
ONALASKA -- Janette “Jan” A. Lein, 91, of Onalaska died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Onalaska.
She was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Skaim Hollow, Rural Winneshiek County, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in the Fremont Cemetery, Iowa. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning at the church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Janette “Jan” A. Lein, 91, of Onalaska died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Onalaska.
She was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Skaim Hollow, Rural Winneshiek County, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in the Fremont Cemetery, Iowa. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning at the church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Janette
in memory of Janette
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 19, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.