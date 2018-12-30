Follow story
Janet Gundlach
December 30, 2018
Janet Elizabeth (Fiebig) Gundlach
Janet Elizabeth (Fiebig) Gundlach, 87, of La Crosse passed away Sunday Dec. 30, 2018, at Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.
Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. and visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave., La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday Jan. 4, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials to Mary Mother of the Church Building Fund are preferred in lieu of flowers. Full obituary can be found on Schumacher-Kish website, www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 1, 2019
