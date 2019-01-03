James E. Preeshl

ONALASKA -- James E. Preeshl, 89, of Onalaska died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center.

He was born in La Crosse, Feb. 18, 1929, to Joseph and Viola Preeshl. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 and the Post 52 firing squad. Jim was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska and was a very proud grandpa.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois; three children, Lori Schiltz (special friend, John), Jay (Renee) Preeshl and Jeff (Sherri) Preeshl; five grandchildren, Jim (Becki) Schiltz, Stacy Schiltz (Jay and Ayden), Jill (Mitch) Norton, Brad Preeshl and Joel Preeshl; step-family, Nate (Lacey) Baum and Ruby and Ian Baum; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Schiltz and Mabel Norton; a sister-in-law, Faye Allen; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Richard, Robert and Roland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska. The Rev. Kyle Laylan will officiate. Entombment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52. Online guestbook is available at .