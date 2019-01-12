Follow story
James Millin
December 05, 1921 - January 12, 2019
James R. Millin
James R. Millin, 97, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Gundersen Heath System in La Crosse. He was born Dec. 5, 1921. He is survived by his son, Kurt Millin of La Crosse.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held at this time and a private burial will take place at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 15, 2019
