James P. Grenisen, 86, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Jim was born in La Crosse, to F.W. (Beanie) and Mary Coughlin Grenisen Dec. 24, 1931. He attended Holy Trinity Grade School, Aquinas High School, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, and graduated from Marquette University Law School, Milwaukee.

Jim married Rita J. Skemp June 1, 1957, at Blessed Sacrament Church, La Crosse. They had six children, Margaret (John Cochran) Grenisen, Maureen (Lyle Montgomery) Grenisen, Melissa (Mike) Branson, Rochester, Minn., Molly (Walt) McDowell, Des Moines, Iowa, Michelle Grenisen (Randy Ratsch), Marshfield, Wis., and Monica (Grenisen) Bodoh, La Crosse.

Jim and Rita were blessed with 10 grandchildren, Andrew, Anna, Caitlin, Madeline, Luke, Jimmy, Tony, Veronica, Vinny and Sophia.

In addition to his children, he is survived by brother, Thomas Grenisen, Rushville, Ind.; and Patricia (Joseph) Young, San Luis Obispo, Calif.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Horschak, Betty Degenhardt; and grandson, Luke Cochran; and granddaughter, Claire Cochran.

Jim was a claims adjuster, attorney and continued to have an interest in claims, law and politics and served on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors for 16 years.

He served in the Armed Forces Far East, 24th division C.I.C. Detachment and was stationed at Yangu, Korea, and 441st C.I.C. Detachment, Kyoto Japan,

He was a member of the Holy Trinity Men's Club, Knights of Columbus Counsel and a Knight of the Fourth Degree. He was a member of the American Legion, Post No. 52 and veteran of the Foreign Wars Post No. 1530.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the hospice staff at Mayo Franciscan Health Care and Drs. John Teske and Hilary Bingol, who took such good care of Jim.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts and Peter Raj will concelebrate, with burial to be held at a later date. Military honors by Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post No. 52. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

emorials can be given to Holy Trinity Church, Aquinas Catholic schools or the Trane All Abilities Park.

