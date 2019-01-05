James 'Jim' L. Cleven

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- James 'Jim' L. Cleven, 83 passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

James was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Crawford County, Wis., to John and Josephine (Rahaberger) Cleven.

On March 20, 1956, he was united in marriage to Marlene K. Christianson at St James Catholic Church, Rising Sun. They were married for 62 years. James was a hard working dairy and tobacco farmer from Crawford County, where he raised his large family. Jim had a love of the outdoors; gardening, hunting and fishing and telling a great fish story. After retirement he enjoyed restoring old pickups and campers.

James is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; six children, Vicky Giese (Greg), Marvin (Mavis)Cleven, Sharron (Terry) Sullivan, David (Cathy) Cleven, Laurie Cleven, Robert Cleven; 12 grandchildren, Andrea (Tim) DeWall, Mellissa Nickerson, Elizabeth (Nick) Giese, James Cleven, Christine (Adam) Humburg, Scott (Erin) Giese, Charlene Nickerson, Jonathan (Amanda) Cleven, Matt Cleven, Shawn Cleven, Corey (Kate) Cleven and Sarah (Justin) Topness; and great-grandchildren, Amara, Daio, Kayleigh, Treyton, Kreedon, Colton, Chase, McCoy, Mavryk, Macyn, Eden, Jovi, Justice, Forrest, Lyric, Isaiah, Carson, Dominyk, Ty, Raigen; and his dog, “Dini” (Houdini). Also his surviving siblings, Joyce Heisig, Eunice Welch, Francis (Kathy) Cleven; and sister-in law, Joanne Cleven; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Cleven; sisters, Florence Wieringa, Beatrice Ender, Irene Johnson, Ella Langlois and Mary Viner; brothers, John Cleven and Tom Cleven.

There will be a celebration of life for James at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the family to offset memorial costs. Online guestbook is available at .