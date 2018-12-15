Jacob John Boos

Jacob John Boos passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

He was born Aug. 21, 1975, the third son of Joseph Boos and Carole Pauly Boos. He admired his two older brothers, John and Jim, even though at times they gave him much grief! Jake attended grade school in both Eau Claire and Hayward, Wis. In the summer of 1989, he moved to La Crosse and entered Aquinas Catholic High School that fall. This was the beginning of many lifelong friendships, which he always cherished. Jake was active in track and basketball throughout his high school days. While he had many friends, his closest remained his high school pals, Scott Richert and Dave Fischer. They enjoyed many adventures backpacking, canoeing and just hanging out, during their high school and college years. The “Three Musketeers” had many a good time! In his senior year of high school, Jake fell in love with a fiery redhead, Elizabeth Noelke, who quickly became the love of his life! Jake graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a double major in real estate and finance. After he graduated, he was recruited by Ocwen Corp, in West Palm Beach, Fla. That was the beginning of his wild career, which began with the world of real estate and expanded to business development for the health care industry.

Elizabeth Ann Noelke and Jacob Boos were married April 17, 1999, at St. Joseph's Cathedral in La Crosse. Jake never lived down the fact that he sobbed at the front of the church when he saw Elizabeth walking down the aisle. The birth of their three children were in his words “three of the best days of my life.” Katie, Max and Sophie were his most cherished possessions and Jake was a remarkable father. He was the dad of a thousand selfies, goofy beyond measure, lived to tease, but always there to hug and share a special moment with each of his kids. Jake loved coaching his son, Max's baseball and basketball teams. Those kids became his kids and he was so proud of all their accomplishments. There was always a little piece of his heart left where ever he traveled with his family. Whether it was a beach on Marco Island lying in the sun, watching the sunset, going down a ski hill faster than Max, or just enjoying a trip to a lake or cabin. The family adventures always began with “OK, now what are we going to do?” or “This is my new favorite thing.” Jake was a remarkably caring person, he loved large. He always enjoyed a cheesy gift prank for his father-in-law, and he always appreciated the fellowship of a good friend. He was proud of his “Wisconsin roots.”

Jake is survived by this wife, Elizabeth; children, Katie, Max, and Sophie; his father, Joseph Boos of Richland Center, Wis.; mother, Carole Pauly Boos of Eau Claire, Wis.; and brothers, John Boos of Zimmerman, Minn., Jim (Joanna) Boos Cold Spring, Minn.; nieces, Jenna, Jessica; and nephew, Jack; in-laws, Bill and Char Noelke of La Crosse; , as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris (Kate) Noelke of Lexington, N.C., Rane, Andrew, Patrick, Stephanie (John) Loizzi and Grace of La Crosse, Joseph (Ashley) Noelke of Rochester, Minn., Vincent and Charlie, William Noelke of Blair. He is also survived by many great-uncles, great-aunts, cousins and friends across the U.S.

We all feel an enormous loss, our hearts are broken and our void will never be filled.

