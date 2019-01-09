Ivan Joholski
Ivan Joholski

January 09, 2019

Ivan Joholski Ivan “Bud” Joholski
VIOLA -- Ivan “Bud” Joholski, 96, of Viola died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Viola United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Hong-Lim Park will officiate with burial to follow in the Viola Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home's Henthorn Memorial Center.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be sent to Vernon Memorial Hospice, or the Viola American Legion. To view the full obituary or offer condolences visit www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Viola is serving the family.
Published on January 10, 2019
