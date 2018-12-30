Follow story
Howard Lee
December 30, 2018
Howard T. Lee
WESTBY -- Howard T. Lee, 71, of Westby died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Westby Coon Prairie Church. Pastor Daniel Wollman will officiate with burial to follow in the Coon Prairie Cemetery, followed by a luncheon. Friends may call from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials are preferred. To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit www.VossFH.com.The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.
Published on January 3, 2019
