Herman G. Preuss

TOMAH/ELROY, Wis. -- Herman G. Preuss, 88, of Tomah, formerly of Elroy passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at the Tomah VA Hospice Unit, Journey Home, after a long battle with cancer.

Hermie was born April 21, 1930, in Elroy, to Gustave and May (Kopenhafer) Preuss. He graduated from Elroy High School and in 1951, joined the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Nadine Poole Sept. 19, 1953, in Peace Lutheran Church in Elroy. After discharge from the service, he and Nadine farmed on the family farm in rural Elroy. After that he worked as a salesman for Benson's Fruit Company in Elroy. His next venture was owning and operating the Fair Store, located in Wonewoc, Wis., with Nadine, which they did for 30 years before retiring.

Hermie and Nadine traveled extensively to Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon and numerous other places. He was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy, the American Legion and the NRA. He loved the outdoors and was a farmer at heart. He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, and had traveled to Wyoming, with family and friends, hunting deer and elk.

Hermie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nadine, of Tomah; daughters, Kathy (Joseph) Houzner of Portage, Wis., Deanna (Richard) Lawrence of Wonewoc; and son, Jeff (Anna) of Elroy. He is further survived by two grandchildren, Robert (Rachel) Preuss of Hanover, Minn., and Allison Preuss (Hank Rotering) of Alma, Wis.; and four great-grandchildren, Samuel and Noah Preuss and Torrick and Brynelle Lawrence.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Elden, Adeline, George and Gladys; and his granddaughter, Jessica Lawrence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy. Visitation will be held from 9 to11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Pastor James Gerth will be officiating. Interment will be at the Millards Prairie Cemetery, rural Elroy at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Journey Home-Tomah VA Hospice unit. The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting