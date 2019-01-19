Follow story
Herbert Banse
January 19, 2019
Herbert A. Banse
Herbert A. Banse, 75, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at his home.
A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Four Seasons Community Center, 900 East Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 112 Ninth Ave., N., Onalaska. The Rev. Robert Dommer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. A visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 22, 2019
