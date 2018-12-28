Helene Johnson
Helene Johnson

December 28, 2018

GALESVILLE -- Helene J. Johnson, 85, of Galesville died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
Services will be AT 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
