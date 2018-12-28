Follow story
Helene Johnson
December 28, 2018
Helene J. Johnson
GALESVILLE -- Helene J. Johnson, 85, of Galesville died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
Services will be AT 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on January 3, 2019
