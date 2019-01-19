Helen Lenore Semke

LA CROSSE/COON VALLEY -- Helen Lenore Semke, 92, of La Crosse and formerly of Coon Valley received the crown of life that God had promised through faith in Jesus Christ, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Helen was born Nov. 25, 1926, the daughter of Arthur and T. Josephine (Strangstadlien) Gronvold, rural Coon Valley. She was adopted as a member of God's family through Holy baptism and confirmed in the Christian faith at Coon Valley Lutheran Church. She graduated from Westby High School and Vernon County Normal Teacher's College. Helen was united in marriage to Harland G. Semke June 30, 1949, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. They were blessed with three children, Kevin, Jerene and Karl. Helen was a member of St. Peter's Ladies Aid and a longtime member of the North Ridge Homemakers. She taught Saturday school at St. Peter's and taught in rural grade schools in Vernon and La Crosse Counties. She was a member of the La Crosse County Library Board and a volunteer at Lutheran Hospital and Norskedalen. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.

Helen loved her family and was always proud of their accomplishments. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her siblings and babysitting her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Kevin (Ellen) Semke; and daughter, Jerene (Jim) Beitlich; daughter-in-law, Ann Semke; eight grandchildren, Kyle (Tamar) Semke, Nathan (Heidi) Semke, Erin (Bailey) Brueggen, Leah (Thomas) Kriewall, Jacob (Rachel) Beitlich, Bethany Beitlich, Matthew (Kiley) Semke and Elisabeth (Bryce) Grams; and 16 great grandchildren; three sisters, Evelyn Dahlen, Thelma Helgeson and Janice Haugstad; one brother, Gilman (Jean) Gronvold; sister-in-law, Cathy (Tim) Ofte; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, husband, Harland and son Karl, she was preceded in death by an infant sister; her brother, Olaf Gronvold; and a sister, Audrey Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. The Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at . Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Church, Luther High School or Norskedalen.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Hillview Care Center and Hillview Terrace for the compassionate and loving care Helen received. Many thanks to Nancy and the late Jim Proksch for bringing weekly taped worship services and to Bonnie Richardson for her daily care and devotion, and friends and family for your continued thoughts and prayers.

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16