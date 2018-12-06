Helen Borchert
Helen Borchert

December 06, 2018

Helen Borchert Helene M. Borchert
LE SUEUR, Minn. -- Helene M. Borchert, 80, of Le Sueur died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Helene graduated from Black River Falls High School and had medical technology training in Minneapolis. She worked as a lab tech for local physicians and later in the business office of the Minnesota Valley Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Michael; sisters-in-law, Ann Suchanek of Black River Falls, Sue (Phil) Liesch of New Ulm; and other relatives. To read the full obituary, visit koldenfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 11, 2018
