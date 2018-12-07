Helen Marie Augedahl

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Helen Marie Augedahl, 69, of Caledonia went home to be with her Lord, Friday Dec. 7, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 24, 1949, in Caledonia, the daughter to the late Gerhard and Helen Bauer. Beloved wife of David Augedahl for 51 years. Loving Mom of Chad (Nikki) Augedahl, Brad (Deb) Augedahl, Mark (Melissa) Augedahl, BJ (Emily) Augedahl, Kelly (Chad) Burmester. Cherished Grandma of Riley, Dana, Eric, Brady, Avery, Tristan, Sienna, Savannah, Noah, Lilly, Mason, Ryan, Addi, Landon and Berkley. Survived by her siblings, Bernice (the late Les) Lange, Vina (the late Ted) Lange, Rita (Lee) Svehaug, Gordy (Wanda) Bauer, John (Judy) Bauer, Mary Mullen; sister-in-law, Leota Bauer; and brother-in-law, Art Robak. Also survived by in-laws, Anne (the late Robert) Augedahl, Paul (Lorna) Augedahl, Mary Claire (Bill) Klug, Mike Augedahl, Ann (Tony) Bauer, Phil (Cindy) Augedahl and Bill (Kim) Augedahl. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, many cousins and extended family. Preceded in death by siblings, Vince (Rosine) Bauer Sr., Vinciana Bauer, Teresa (Ralph) Heberlein, Shorty Bauer, Millie Robak; in-laws, Jay Schense, Robert Augedahl; and grandson, Ethan Augedahl.

Helen was a long time member of St. Marys Parish, where she was active in the CCW and church cleaning crew. She loved to golf, take walks, listen to music and play cards. She also loved to watch her children and grandchildren in all their activities and sporting events. She worked for 26 years as a teacher's aide at Caledonia Elementary school, along with doing the accounting needs for many years for the family construction business.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at St Mary's Holy Family Hall, 513 S. Pine St., Caledonia, with a prayer service around 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Family Hall. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.