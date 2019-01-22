Harry Clyde Beal
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Harry Clyde Beal

January 22, 2019

Harry Clyde Beal Harry Clyde Beal
BANGOR -- Harry Clyde Beal, 86, of Bangor passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will be held in Burns Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by the Anderson-Good American Legion Post 40 of Bangor, the Bangor VFW Post 8278 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 23, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Harry
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 23, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.