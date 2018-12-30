Follow story
Harriet Butterfuss
December 30, 2018
Harriet “Gram” C. Butterfuss
TOMAH -- Harriet “Gram” C. Butterfuss, 94, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, surrounded by her family at Serenity House, Tomah.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
