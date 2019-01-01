Harold Edward Flemke

Harold Edward Flemke, 91 of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center. He was born to Adam and Martha (Kolb) Flemke March 21, 1927. He attended elementary German/Lutheran school and graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1945, enlisting in the U.S. Navy soon after.

Shipping out of Pearl Harbor, Harold served in the Pacific on the Transport Ship, U.S.S. Crescent City, as a water tender, 3rd Class. After the Navy, he worked at Trane, Northern Engraving and Miller Broom Company, before becoming a postal carrier. He retired in 1985.

Classmate, John Zoerb, said Harold's Central yearbook noted he wanted to be a mailman. As a postal carrier, he received several safe driving awards, became a member of the U.S. Postal Service Million Mile Club and a life member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He was also a life member of the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52.

Harold was an avid bridge/marathon player, loved golfing, curling in his younger days and volunteering at Rotary Lights. He also enjoyed monthly A-Club lunches with Dale, Dick and Mike and Saturday morning breakfasts with long-time friends. Spotted Cow was his favorite drink to the end.

He was an active participant in the UW-L LEHP (La Crosse Exercise and Health Program) for many years. He fondly remembered his travels to California with his parents, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland in 1999 and living in Mesa, Ariz., during the winter months.

In October 2008, he attended the “first” Freedom Honor Flight, of La Crosse and Oct. 3, 2015, was hailed as a World War II Hometown Hero at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

He is survived by his 101 year old sister, Eleanor Proksch of La Crosse; his nieces, Carol (Tony) Knutson, Nancy Burgett, and Betty (Ron) Schams; his grand-niece, Kim Knutson; and grand-nephew, Kraig Knutson of Middleton, Wis.; cousin, Helen Genz; and long time love, Be Facteau.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Martha; aunts and uncles; and two grand-nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the American Legion, Sixth and Market streets, La Crosse. The Rev. Richard Pamperin of First Evangelical Lutheran Church will give a prayer service at noon. At 1 p.m. military honors will be performed by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard and the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post No. 52, of La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post No. 52, of La Crosse; the Coulee Region Humane Society; or donor's favorite charity.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences can be given at .