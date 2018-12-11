Harlan B. Olson

COON VALLEY -- Harlan B. Olson, 93, of Coon Valley passed away peacefully at home, into the embrace of our Lord Jesus, Tuesday evening, Dec. 11, 2018.

He was born March 22, 1925, in Westby, to Chester and Hannah (Wang) Olson. Harlan attended grade school in Westby, was baptized and confirmed at Westby-Coon Prairie Lutheran Church and graduated from Westby High School in 1943. He enlisted in the Army shortly thereafter, and served proudly in Patton's 3rd Army, European Theatre of Operations, in World War II. Upon his return, he attended UW-Madison. After college, he met a former schoolmate, Thelma Odegaarden, at Borgen's Café in Westby. On Aug. 23, 1952, they were married at Coon Valley Lutheran Church by the Rev. Louis Mastad. The couple lived in Westby, for several years before moving to Coon Valley, where they raised four children.

Harlan was a selfless and reverent man, devoted to his family. He was an excellent provider and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also loved nature. After pursuing an initial career as a research scientist for the Trane Company, he went back to college while supporting his family and working full-time and received a master's degree from UW-La Crosse. He spent decades doing what he loved - teaching school at Viroqua, Desoto and Westby. He was an excellent biology teacher and well respected by his students. He was the Hoofers Hiking Club leader and passed on his lifelong tradition of hiking for exercise and enjoyment of nature.

Harlan was a volunteer fireman, a charter member of the Coulee Antique Engine Club, a member of the Coon Valley Lions Club, the American Legion and Coon Valley Lutheran Church. He and Thelma were also volunteers at Norskedalen Nature Center, where he helped to design the hiking trails, and to identify and tag the trees. Forever a teacher, he led hikes at Norskedalen way into his 80s, where he taught young children about the beauty of nature. Harlan was also an excellent photographer and videographer and he and Thelma put on many programs around the community and at Norskedalen.

Survivors include a sister, Marjorie Inglett of Rochester, Minn.; four children, Kathryn (Charles) Sexauer of Las Vegas, Robert Olson of Coon Valley, Nancy Olson of Shell Lake, Wis., and Thomas (Sharon) Olson of Farmington, Minn.; five grandchildren, Alejandro (Monica Marino) Gonzalez of Atlanta, Ga., and Eduardo Gonzalez of Los Angeles, Josiah (Audra) Olson of Chardon, Ohio, Hannah (Joel) Carrizales of Burnsville, Minn., and Rebekah Olson of Farmington; three great-grandchildren, Elliot Olson, Elijah and Faith Carrizales; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Thelma; a sister, Harriet Coleman; and two brothers, Orrin Olson and LeRoy Olson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church with the Rev. Julie Wolman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at .

Harlan lived life well and will forever be remembered by family, friends and students as a kind and compassionate man.