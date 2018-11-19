Gwen Mesoloras
Gwen Mesoloras

December 07, 1929 - November 19, 2018

Gwen B. Mesoloras, 88, of La Crosse died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Gundersen Health System.
She was born in Westfield, N.Y., Dec. 7, 1929, to Minnie and Herman Booth. Her family moved to Stoughton, Wis., where Gwen graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947. Gwen met the love of her life, Christ Mesoloras in Madison, Wis. They were married Nov. 1, 1952, in La Crosse. Christ and Gwen owned and operated Gwen's Fashions in Onalaska, for 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christ; and youngest daughter, Mari Merrill. Gwen is survived by her daughters, Wallis Hutton of Seattle, Chrysanthe Mesoloras and spouse, Donna Callies of Phoenix; and her son-in-law, Jim Merrill of Winston-Salem, N.C. She is further survived by her older brother, Herbert (Gertrude) Booth of Lena, Ill.
At Gwen's request there will not be a service. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 1, 2018
