Gulain Murayire
Gulain Murayire

April 14, 1988 - December 03, 2018

Gulain Murayire Gulain 'Gil' Murayire
Gulain 'Gil' Murayire of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. He was born April 14, 1988, in Kigali, Rwanda. Following the 1994 genocide, Gil resided in the Gisimba Memorial Centre led by the incredible Papa Damas. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason S., Onalaska, with a visitation one hour prior. Pastor Shane Burrows will officiate. A full obituary and online condolences are available at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on December 8, 2018
