Gordon Bateman
December 18, 2018
Gordon “Bert” Donald Bateman
DRESBACH, Minn. -- Gordon “Bert” Donald Bateman, 75, of Dresbach went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the La Crescent Evangelical Free Church, 1675 County Hwy. 6, La Crescent. Pastor Dan Cravillion will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Hiler Cemetery in Nodine, Minn. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. The full obituary regarding Bert's life can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 19, 2018
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
