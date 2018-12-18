Gordon Bateman
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Gordon Bateman

December 18, 2018

Gordon Bateman Gordon “Bert” Donald Bateman
DRESBACH, Minn. -- Gordon “Bert” Donald Bateman, 75, of Dresbach went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the La Crescent Evangelical Free Church, 1675 County Hwy. 6, La Crescent. Pastor Dan Cravillion will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Hiler Cemetery in Nodine, Minn. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. The full obituary regarding Bert's life can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 19, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of Gordon
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 19, 2019.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.