Gloria Oakes-Speltz

Gloria Oakes-Speltz, 55, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at the Speltz home, with her family by her side.

Gloria was born May 20, 1963, to Harold and Virginia (Moen) Oakes, the youngest of seven children. She graduated from the Spring Grove Public School in 1981 and a graduate of Winona State University. After graduating, she was employed for 31 years at Tweeten Lutheran Health Care as the activities director and continued to work there until she was no longer able. She married Jon Speltz Sept. 26, 1992. They have a son, Harrison, and a daughter, Makena.

She was truly loved by so many-residents and staff at the nursing home, in the community and her church. She was a very devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Gloria was an outgoing, smart, strong and caring woman. She lived her life with her faith as her guide and the way God intended. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was involved in different groups and committees and was a confirmation mentor, touching the lives of many young people in her positive, faith-based way.

Gloria was a long-time member of Scholar Dollars and the Spring Grove Public School Athletic Boosters and was a line judge at Spring Grove Volleyball games, for many years. She could cook like Martha Stewart and had a gift to know when people needed her and knew how to help in just the right manner

Her compassion and caring nature was shown to so many-her kids, her husband, her friends, the residents at Tweeten Nursing Home, her friends and community and people have been coming around to help out her and her family in the last few months, while she put up the fight of her life. Her family and friends have been by her side helping her every step of the way, making her comfortable. Gloria will be missed dearly by her friends and family.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Jon; son, Harrison; daughter. Makena; siblings, DuWayne (Julie) Oakes, Jerald (Pat) Oakes and Darlene Oakes; sister-in-law, Donna Oakes; and nieces and nephews. In Heaven to greet her are her parents, Harold and Virginia; and siblings, Karen, Russell and Todd Oakes.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, Minn. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at the Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Trinity Cemetery. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.