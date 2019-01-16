Gladys Pralle
Gladys Pralle

November 02, 1931 - January 16, 2019

BANGOR -- Gladys E. Pralle, 87, of Bangor went to her Heavenly home, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.
Gladys was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Cashton, the daughter of the late Knute and Katrina (Dacar) Amundson. On Jan. 2, 1960, she married the late Earl Pralle.
Survivors include one son, Scott (Pamela) Pralle; three grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica and Nicole; and sisters, Selma Hendrickson of Holmen and Dorothy Roraff of West Salem.
A celebration of Gladys' life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave., N., Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Please direct memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Bangor. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 17, 2019
Gladys
