Gerhard Nicklaus

Gerhard Nicklaus, 72, of La Crosse went to join the Lord Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

Gerhard was born in Germany, to Fritz and Maria Nicklaus. He lived in Milwaukee his entire adult life until October 2010, when he moved to La Crosse. Gerhard enjoyed the outdoors and his favorite times were fishing and traveling with his brother, Fred. Together they had many great adventures.

He was a man of few words but it was easy to get a smile from him and engage him in conversation if you talked about animals, fishing, eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

He enjoyed getting out in the community and sharing his spirit with others. He volunteered at the Salvation Army twice per week, serving lunch. He enjoyed the people at the Salvation Army and they made him feel special.

Gerhard was a kind, gentle soul who brought love and laughter into the lives of many.

He is survived by his brother, Fred (Kate) Nicklaus; a nephew, Kirk; a niece, Samantha; and Grandma Georgie. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Olivet, Beacon of Light Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Pastor David Baldukas will officiate. Private burial will be held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Milwaukee, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Jane Copper and her family who welcomed Gerhard into their home and loved him unconditionally.

Memorials may be sent to “Fishing Has No Boundaries,” P.O. Box 375, Hayward, Wis., 54843. Attn: Sabrina.

Online guestbook is available at .

Gerhard, you will always be in our hearts.