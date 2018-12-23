Geralyn “Geri” Ann Thicke

Geralyn “Geri” Ann Thicke, 65, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at La Crosse Mayo Clinic Health System.

Geri was born Oct. 16, 1953, to William and Irma (Langen) Thicke of La Crescent, Minn.

Geri lived most of her adult life in Caledonia, Minn., where she worked at ABC Works, Woodland Industries and community businesses. She lived independently, under the care and supervision of ICAN LLC.

Geri enjoyed music (she played piano, trumpet, harmonica and guitar), bowling, spending time with family and friends, playing games and traveling. She participated in the Special Olympics and ARC events at Camp Winnebago.

Because of Geri, her mother, Irma, was one of several people instrumental in creating the Day Activity Center in Caledonia.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph Thicke; sister, Rose Mary Nelson; and nephew, Dan Thicke and his wife, Wendy. She is survived by her siblings, Paul (Mary) Thicke, Dorothy (Arnie) Schmitz, Leon (Helen) Thicke, Arthur (Jean) Thicke, Francis (Susan) Thicke, and Roger (Susan) Thicke; brother-in-law, Mike Nelson; and her nieces and nephews, Steve Thicke (Tracy Swenson), Cheryl (Donny) Remm, Kevin (Anne) Thicke, Dean (Shelley) Nelson, Kurt (Amy) Nelson, Aaron (Krissy) Schmitz, Jeff (Jen) Schmitz and Tina (Andy) Speltz; and 15 great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of “what a great life Geri had,” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Elsie's, 226 E. Main St. in Caledonia. Memorial contributions on Geri's behalf can be made to ICAN LLC, 139 Kingston St., Caledonia, MN 55921. Online condolences may be submitted at .