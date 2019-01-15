Gerald Hundt
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Gerald Hundt

November 28, 1947 - January 15, 2019

Gerald Hundt Gerry A. Hundt
Gerry Hundt, 71, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Middle Ridge passed away Jan. 15, 2019, with his family surrounding him after a long battle with cancer.
Gerald was born Nov. 28, 1947, in La Crosse, to Arnold and Madonna Hundt. He married Susan Lisko Aug. 8, 1971. Surviving Gerry are his parents; wife, Susan; daughter, Jenea; sons, Brett and Brandon; grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Kinley and Beckett; and nine siblings, Jean, Rich, Char, Donald, Bonnie, Carol, Rod, Greg and Tim.
Gerry was an inspiration to many people over his life and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7.
A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Gold Canyon Resort, Ariz. Funeral services will be May 4, at St. Peters Church in Middle Ridge.
Published on January 19, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Gerald
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 19, 2020.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.