Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Gerald Hundt
November 28, 1947 - January 15, 2019
Gerry A. Hundt
Gerry Hundt, 71, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Middle Ridge passed away Jan. 15, 2019, with his family surrounding him after a long battle with cancer.
Gerald was born Nov. 28, 1947, in La Crosse, to Arnold and Madonna Hundt. He married Susan Lisko Aug. 8, 1971. Surviving Gerry are his parents; wife, Susan; daughter, Jenea; sons, Brett and Brandon; grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Kinley and Beckett; and nine siblings, Jean, Rich, Char, Donald, Bonnie, Carol, Rod, Greg and Tim.
Gerry was an inspiration to many people over his life and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7.
A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Gold Canyon Resort, Ariz. Funeral services will be May 4, at St. Peters Church in Middle Ridge.
Gerry Hundt, 71, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Middle Ridge passed away Jan. 15, 2019, with his family surrounding him after a long battle with cancer.
Gerald was born Nov. 28, 1947, in La Crosse, to Arnold and Madonna Hundt. He married Susan Lisko Aug. 8, 1971. Surviving Gerry are his parents; wife, Susan; daughter, Jenea; sons, Brett and Brandon; grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Kinley and Beckett; and nine siblings, Jean, Rich, Char, Donald, Bonnie, Carol, Rod, Greg and Tim.
Gerry was an inspiration to many people over his life and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7.
A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Gold Canyon Resort, Ariz. Funeral services will be May 4, at St. Peters Church in Middle Ridge.
Published on January 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Gerald
in memory of Gerald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 19, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.