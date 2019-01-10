Follow story
George Dresen
January 10, 2019
George H. Dresen
George H. Dresen, 88, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m Thursday, Jan. 17, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
