George Dresen
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

George Dresen

January 10, 2019

George Dresen George H. Dresen
George H. Dresen, 88, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m Thursday, Jan. 17, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on January 12, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of George
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 12, 2020.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.