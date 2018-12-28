Gary “Frog” L. Skoy

HOLMEN -- Gary “Frog” L. Skoy, 71 of Holmen died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.

He was born in La Crosse, Jan. 28, 1947, to Gordon and Vivian (Taylor) Skoy. Gary married Carol Von Ruden in Onalaska, May 17, 1975.

Gary worked at various area businesses, but mostly at McLoone Metal Graphics and G. Heileman Brewing Company. After the Brewery shutdown in 1999, Gary operated Frog's Vending and delivered papers for USA Today. Gary worked hard, played hard and loved hard. He had an unforgettable laugh that we will miss every day. Gary placed high value on family gatherings, the grandchildren and all their activities, shopping, planning parties, going out to eat and talking on the phone.

Gary is survived by Carol; daughters, Brenda (Red) Leis and Paula (Travis Evenson) Skoy; grandchildren, Tanner, Haley, Kendra, Jake and Greg; his brother, Jim (Joanne); brothers and sisters-in-law, Cathy, Audrey (Jeff), Howard (Ginger), Joel and Pat (Tom); many nieces, nephews, cousins; and former spouse, Ruth. In addition, he is survived by eight foster children and their families. Gary was blessed with many amazing friends with whom he shared lots of fun times, laughs, and memories. He also adored his fur friends, Jack and Kali.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenny; niece, Kris; and nephews, Darin and Peter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska Chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday morning at the church.

Gary's family would like to express their gratitude to Mayo's ICU and 9th floor staff, especially the guys! In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Gary's honor. Online condolences may be given at .

Gary loved life and brightness, so please wear bright colors or your favorite Wisconsin team apparel.