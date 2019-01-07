Follow story
Gary Nehring
January 07, 2019
Gary L. Nehring
HOLMEN -- Gary L. Nehring, 63, of Holmen passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Stephanie Steiner will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, at the funeral home.
