Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Gary Chambers
December 16, 1967 - December 09, 2018
Gary David Chambers
Gary David Chambers, 5, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9 , 2018, in his home.
He was born in La Crosse, Dec. 16, 1967, to Gene and Phyllis (Graff) Chambers. Gary was employed by Harley Davidson of La Crosse, a job he loved. He was an avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed watching football and he loved riding his Harley.
He is survived by two sisters, Nancy Volden and Kathy Chambers of Onalaska; nephew, Steve Volden and his family, niece, Jenna Volden (Justin) both of Arizona, nephew, Jacob Houdek and his family and niece, Allissa Morris, all of Onalaska. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother-in law.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held from 9 a.m. until 11a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. I?n lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Gary David Chambers, 5, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9 , 2018, in his home.
He was born in La Crosse, Dec. 16, 1967, to Gene and Phyllis (Graff) Chambers. Gary was employed by Harley Davidson of La Crosse, a job he loved. He was an avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed watching football and he loved riding his Harley.
He is survived by two sisters, Nancy Volden and Kathy Chambers of Onalaska; nephew, Steve Volden and his family, niece, Jenna Volden (Justin) both of Arizona, nephew, Jacob Houdek and his family and niece, Allissa Morris, all of Onalaska. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother-in law.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held from 9 a.m. until 11a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. I?n lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Published on December 11, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Gary
in memory of Gary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 11, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.