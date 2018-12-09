Gary Chambers
Gary Chambers

December 16, 1967 - December 09, 2018

Gary Chambers Gary David Chambers
Gary David Chambers, 5, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9 , 2018, in his home.
He was born in La Crosse, Dec. 16, 1967, to Gene and Phyllis (Graff) Chambers. Gary was employed by Harley Davidson of La Crosse, a job he loved. He was an avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed watching football and he loved riding his Harley.
He is survived by two sisters, Nancy Volden and Kathy Chambers of Onalaska; nephew, Steve Volden and his family, niece, Jenna Volden (Justin) both of Arizona, nephew, Jacob Houdek and his family and niece, Allissa Morris, all of Onalaska. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother-in law.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held from 9 a.m. until 11a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. I?n lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Published on December 11, 2018
