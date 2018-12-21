Frederick Wrobel
December 21, 2018

LA CROSSE/CHASEBURG -- Fredrick “Fritz” Wrobel, 82, of La Crosse and formerly of rural Chaseburg passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A time of sharing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The family suggests memorials. Online condolences may be sent to www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
