Francis C. Murphy

Francis C. Murphy, 92, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System of La Crosse, surrounded by loved ones.

Fran was born Feb. 19, 1926, to John and Elma (Wohlers) Murphy on the family farm in Mayville, Minn. He married Margaret “Marge” Bjorkman Aug. 29, 1953.

Fran was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; and sister, Elrose (Edward) Nagle. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary (Ron) Bion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fran started serving his country in 1944, with the Merchant Marines for seven years, followed by two years active duty in the U.S. Army and four years in the Army Reserves. After leaving the Army, he worked for the La Crosse School District as a custodian and retired May 1, 1989. Fran enjoyed life on the river on his houseboat, “The Irish Dream.” He was actively involved with Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, the Navy League and the French Island Yacht Club. For many years, he daily hiked the La Crosse area “rabbit trails” and in recent years, the trails around Hillview Terrace.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time service Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 52 Baseball.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Hillview Terrace and Gundersen Health System, along with his numerous friends.