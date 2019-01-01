Francis Van Gundy
January 01, 2019

HOUSTON, Minn. -- Francis Van Gundy, 86 of Houston died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems-Franciscan Healthcare. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service-Houston and one hour prior to the service at church. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on January 3, 2019
