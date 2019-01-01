Francis Odell Van Gundy

HOUSTON, Minn. -- Francis Odell Van Gundy, 86, of Houston, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems-Franciscan Healthcare.

Francis was born July 14, 1932, in Mound Prairie Township to Carl and Luellen (Olson) Van Gundy. He attended country school in Paradise and Mound Prairie and eventually Houston High School. At age 13 he went to work for various farmers in the area while attending school. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 – 1956, during the Korean Conflict, serving for a year in Korea. On June 16, 1955, he married Shirley Stelplugh at Looney Valley Lutheran Church. They farmed for eight years in Wiscoy Valley. Francis then began his career with MoorMan's as a Feed Salesman and District Manager, where he remained for 30 years. In retirement, he was a substitute bus driver for the Houston School District and drove Tour Bus for Ready Bus Line which he said was his dream job.

Francis was a dedicated member of the Houston Ambulance for many years and served on other local boards such as the Houston Hoedown Board, Valley View Nursing Home and Foundation Boards and the Houston Athletic Boosters. Francis was a faithful member of Looney Valley Lutheran Church, sang in the choir, served on the church council and was a member of the men's group.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Lisa (Brian) Jerviss of Hokah, Peter Van Gundy of Houston, Susan Ridenour of Maryland and Heidi (Peter) Schaffer of Hokah; grandchildren, Eric (Meghann) Jerviss, Luke Jerviss, Chad (Jessica Lerch) Ridenour, Spencer Schaffer and Sophie Schaffer; great-grandchildren, Carson, Emmett, Claire, Molly and one more on the way; brothers and sisters, Lois Quillin, Wesley (Dorothy) Van Gundy, J.C. (Donna) Van Gundy, Robert (Laurel) Van Gundy, Allen Van Gundy, Judy (Steve) Mrachek and Larry (Patty) Van Gundy; sister-in-law, Dolores Van Gundy and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Harold and Donald; two sisters-in-law, LaVon Van Gundy and Loretta Van Gundy.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service-Houston and one hour prior to the service at church. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Francis, sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at .