Florence Marie Gordon

Florence Marie Gordon, 96, of La Crosse passed away at Benedictine Manor, surrounded by her loving family Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

She was born Aug. 15, 1922, in La Crosse, to Charles and Ida (Schams) Novacek.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Diane Anderson; son, Duane; granddaughter, Christine Anderson; seven sisters; and three brothers. Florence is survived by three sons, Daniel Jr. (Jeannie), David (Ellen) and Douglas (Mary); son-in-law, Kevin Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Sue Gordon. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Angie (Scott) Potter, Jennifer (Paul) Christel, Michael (Meredith) Gordon, Robert (Stephanie) Gordon, Jessica (Adam Olson) Harper, Alana (Jesse) Johnson, Erik Anderson, Mark (Madelaine) Anderson; 17 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. Florence is also survived by her very special friend, Darryle Clott.

Florence married Daniel Gordon May 21, 1947. They raised their five children on the family farm on the Bluff and then moved to their home on Pine Street. When the children were grown, Dan and Florence moved to their home on Denton Street, where Florence lived until she moved to Benedictine Manor in 2017.

She worked at the Garment Company for many years and then at the Magic Coin Laundromat until retirement. Florence was baking cookies, sewing quilts and planting a garden well into her nineties. Kuchen, cinnamon rolls, rhubarb custard pie and her frosted cutout cookies were family favorites. Dan and Florence spent many weekends and holidays with the kids and grandkids at the family cabin in Trempealeau. Since October 2017, Florence made her home at Benedictine Manor. She enjoyed visiting and attending Mass with her brother Charles, also a resident at Benedictine, until he passed in August 2018. Florence enjoyed gardening and sharing her gardening tips with others. She planted tomatoes and sunflowers in the Benedictine Courtyard garden.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of Benedictine Manor for the loving care extended to Florence during her stay with them.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Memorial donations may be directed to Benedictine Courtyard Fund. An online guestbook is available at .