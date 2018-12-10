Flora Jean Herrmann

Flora Jean Herrmann, 90, wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Bluffview Memory Care. Sadly, over the past five years, dementia and Alzheimer's robbed her of her memory and beautiful personality.

Flora was born July 24, 1928, in Winona, Minn., to LeRoy and Jesse Hodson. She attended school in Winona and graduated from Winona High. Flora met the love of her life, Chas, at the Galesville Fair. They were married July 28, 1947.

Many wonderful memories were made raising their five children. They loved to camp with the kids and took them on many adventurous family vacations.

Together they owned and operated the Snow White Laundromat in Onalaska for 29 years. It was there that she made many friendships. Flora was very compassionate and always willing to listen to other people's stories.

Throughout the years they enjoyed many motorcycle trips, traveling all over the U.S. Going to rummage sales was a favorite past time for them. After retirement, they spent 19 years traveling to Texas, for the winter months. This was always hard for Flora to pack up and go, as she didn't care to leave her “dear grandchildren” behind for that long.

Flora's pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Together they spent countless hours entertaining all of them. Whether it was having pool parties in their backyard pool, taking them on camping trips or having them for overnight visits, lots of memories were made that the grandchildren will cherish forever. Flora was a very special grandma and mother.

Flora will be lovingly remembered, and is survived by her husband of 71 years, Charles; one daughter, Carol (Frank) Barr; four sons, Jim (Lynn), Bill (Roxine), John, Dave (Allison); nine grandchildren, Jason (Carrie), Andy (Ricci), Dustin, Jesse, Jennifer (Dan) Krueger, Matt (Jessica), Melissa (Austin) Swier, Alex and Ryan; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Richard.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra; her parents, LeRoy and Jesse; and sister-in-law, Charlene.

Flora was loving and kind and her family was everything to her. She generously gave us all so much and asked for so little.

We will miss her dearly. She was the best!

The family sends a warm thank you to all of the staff at Bluffview Memory Care for their kind and caring support over the last four years. We truly appreciate everything.

A private family service was held Saturday, Dec. 15. There will be a celebration of life and remembrance gathering at a later date.