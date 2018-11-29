Evelyn Miller
Evelyn Miller

November 29, 2018

Evelyn Miller Evelyn E. Miller
Evelyn E. Miller, 93, of St. Joseph's Ridge, passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Hillview Healthcare Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Ridge. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, where a rosary will be recited at 3:15 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Published on November 30, 2018
