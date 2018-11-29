Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Evelyn Miller
November 29, 2018
Evelyn E. Miller
Evelyn E. Miller, 93, of St. Joseph's Ridge, passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Hillview Healthcare Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Ridge. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, where a rosary will be recited at 3:15 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Evelyn E. Miller, 93, of St. Joseph's Ridge, passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Hillview Healthcare Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Ridge. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, where a rosary will be recited at 3:15 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Published on November 30, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Evelyn
in memory of Evelyn
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 30, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.