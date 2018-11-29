Evelyn E. Miller

ST. JOSEPH RIDGE -- Evelyn E. Miller, 93, of St. Joseph Ridge passed away Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 26, 1925, to Henry and Clara (LeJeune) Jungen on the family farm, which is where she spent her entire life.

Being the youngest child by a span of over a decade, Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her older sisters and their families. She quickly took to the role of Aunt, a role that she cherished throughout her whole life. The close bond she shared with her nieces and nephews was present even in her final days.

One day a Minnesota boy danced his way up to a sweet Wisconsin girl and never looked back. On Aug. 28, 1945, Evelyn Jungen married the love of her life, George P. Miller, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church. Alongside her parents, Evelyn and George farmed her family's farm, where they remained for 60 years, until he preceded her in death in 2006.

George and Evelyn enjoyed hosting many family gatherings at their home, especially Christmas Eve and Fourth of July. Evelyn spent many summers preserving fruits and vegetables from the garden to ensure ample meals for her large family. She was a talented homemaker and an expert baker, having won First Place at the June Dairy Days Bake Off, for her delectable cream cheese bars. Poppy seed coffee cake, apple pie and cut-out cookies, were a few of her favorite treats to share. A special highlight of the Christmas season was gathering for cookie baking day with her grandchildren.

Evelyn enjoyed taking long rides in the country, motorhome adventures with family, embroidering dish towels and pillowcases, polka-dancing and playing cards with friends. Card playing became a family tradition and even the youngest grandchildren knew how to play a game of euchre or 500. She was active in La Crosse County Extension Homemakers, St. Joseph Ridge PCCW, Catholic Knights Branch 116 and was the 2015 Nakomis Grandmother of the Year.

Evelyn's life revolved around her faith and her family. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church. Evelyn was a strong, kind and incredibly patient women. Evelyn's social life was filled with constant events supporting her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She was very proud of her family and loved to talk about their accomplishments. Evelyn was happiest with a baby in her arms.

Evelyn will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her 10 children, Dennis (Judy) Miller, Terry (Debbie) Miller, both of St. Joseph Ridge; Bonnie (Ken) Feehan, La Crosse; Mike (Connie) Miller of St. Joseph Ridge; Ron (Jane) Miller of La Crosse; John (Shirlee) Miller, Karen (Gregg) Fuchs, Steve (Sally) Miller, Mary Sue (Tracy) Pintz, George (Karen) Miller Jr. all of St. Joseph Ridge; 27 grandchildren, Tom (Lisa) Miller, Karla (Brad) Fitzgerald, Paul (Lisa) Miller, Carey (Mike) Hegge, Todd Miller, Angela (Scott) Koblitz, Chad (Lindsay) Feehan, Shannon Feehan, Rachel Feehan, Steve (Brenda) Feehan, Laura (Jamey) Moore, Kristin (John) Engstrom, Ben (Laura) Miller, Mark (Chandra) Miller, Elizabeth (Matt) O'Grady, Andrew Fuchs, Calie Fuchs, Dan (Emily) Miller, Adam (Jessica) Miller, Matthew (Megan) Miller, Catherine Miller, Chelsea Pintz, Alyssa Pintz, Mason Miller, Morgan Miller, Maeve Miller, Macauley Miller; 40 great-grandchildren, Erin, Tyler, Riley and Ellie Miller, Joshua and Abby Fitzgerald, Nicholas and Gracie Miller, Ethan Hegge, Tara Miller, Zackari and Zoey Koblitz, Alex and Ella Feehan, Piersen Feehan, Josephine Feehan, Cody and Kyle Feehan, Tanner, Taylor and Tenley Moore, Alex and Devin Engstrom, Bowman Miller, Brooks Miller, Matthew, Timothy and Owen O'Grady, Anthony, Isaac, Hannah and Eva Miller, Emma, Claire, Lila, and Amelia Miller, Liam, Jude and Levi Miller, Carter Pintz; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Angeline (Jim) Hofer of La Crescent, Minn..

In addition to her husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; son, Darryl; her two sisters and their husbands, Verna Roesler (Ernie) and Orena Mikshowsky (Joe); as well as her husband's siblings, Margaret (Harm) Groen, Harvey (Mary Joan), Bill (Betty) and Ernie (Mary).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge, with Father Tim Welles and Monsignor Robert Hundt concelebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call Sunday, Dec. 2, at the church. A rosary will be recited at 3:15 p.m. followed by visitation from 3:30 until 7 p.m. Visitation will also take place from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the George P. and Evelyn Miller Family Scholarship at Aquinas High School or St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church.

Evelyn's family would like to extend special thanks to her overnight in-home caretakers and to Hillview employees, Emma, Matt, Maren and Kathy. A special thank you to Dr. Caroline Fisher at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska, for the impeccable care she provided to our mom over the years. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .