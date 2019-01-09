Evelyn Byom
January 09, 2019

Evelyn Byom passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
She is survived by her four caring children, Tammy (Jeffrey) Stegemeyer, Julie (Tim) Clements, Peter (Karen) Fry and Michael (Sarah) Byom; best friend and sister, Mary (Howard) Christianson; eight special grandchildren; and seven, leaders of tomorrow, great-grandchildren. Evelyn in death joins her husband, Ronald; parents; four sisters; and two brothers.
Thank you to the staff at Eagle Crest South and to the Gunderson Hospice Team for their wonderful care and support of this very special lady. We remember her life and laughter with full and grateful hearts. There will be no service. The family will have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials, or tears, we ask you to remember Evelyn's infectious laughter and raise a glass to toast her life and thank you to all who brought smiles and happiness to hers. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on January 12, 2019
Evelyn
Rhonda
Jan 12, 2019
Evelyn's family....
My deepest sympathy with the loss of your mother. In the short time we spent together, Ron and Evelyn ingrained some valuable life lessons that will remain with me forever....